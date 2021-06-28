‘She is the happiest she has ever felt,’ says dying woman.

Thanks to a project that saw celebrities such as Jon Snow and Benjamin Zephaniah recite her poetry, a recognized community activist with terminal breast cancer stated she is “the happiest she has ever felt.”

Sandra Richardson, 57, was given the all-clear after a double mastectomy and chemotherapy nine years ago, and she was looking forward to her future with her partner, Clare Beloved.

The Toxteth pair were devastated, however, when Sandra received the sad news that her cancer had returned six years prior, and that it was untreatable.

Sandra has found a way to give purpose to her dying days and raise thousands for Marie Curie Hospice despite disaster on the horizon, which Clare likened to a “truck moving closer.”

“Before she came to Marie Curie, Sandra vowed she would never go to a hospice,” Clare told the ECHO. Now that she’s here, she claims this is the location where she’d feel safe dying.

“It’s not at all what she had envisioned.” There’s something magical going on there. It’s lovely, warm, and hilarious, not just sad…

“Having these spaces is such a blessing, and it has really changed Sandra’s outlook. Sandra used to make other people feel protected, and now Marie Curie has done the same for Sandra.”

Sandra and Clare, who is also an artist, devised the plan to have people record themselves reciting Sandra’s poems and donate to a JustGiving page.

Sandra’s remarks have already been recorded by about 150 people, including celebrities such as Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow, actress Leanne Best, former Everton footballer Graham Stuart, and poets Benjamin Zephaniah and John Cooper Clarke.

Many people have used the hashtag #Sanricho to share their videos on social media.

Sandra’s final days have been brightened by seeing her poems read by so many people, according to Clare, who even went so far as to add, “she is the happiest she has ever been.”

“Just before she walked into Marie Curie, she was feeling like ‘I can’t do anything, I’m ready to give up,'” she added.

"But, even if your body is feeble, I told her, your.