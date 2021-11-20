‘She Hit Him Pretty Hard,’ says 9-year-old girl who saves her mother from an assailant and receives a police award.

After fending off a guy who attacked her mother, a 9-year-old girl in Florida is being praised for her bravery.

Journee Nelson and her mother Danielle Mobley were loading groceries into her car at a West Palm Beach supermarket on November 2 when Demetrius Jackson, 29, raced up and attacked Mobley, according to surveillance footage obtained by WPTV, a south Florida station.

As seen in the video, he appeared to knock her to the ground, where a battle for the purse occurred.

However, the young girl fought back by leaping from the passenger seat and striking him many times.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mobley said, “She literally jumped up and followed him four homes down the street with me pursuing her and calling her back.”

According to the Miami Herald, the attacker was able to get away with the purse, which included a cell phone, bank cards, cash, her wallet, and her concealed carry permit.

According to WPTV, police tracked down the phone to an abandoned home where Mobley’s possessions were discovered. They allegedly gathered fingerprint evidence linking Jackson to the event.

After Mobley and her girls were asked to identify him from a picture lineup, he was apprehended two days later. According to WPTV, he is charged with violence and robbery.

Mobley praised her daughter’s efforts with caution.

Mobley told WSVN-TV, “I’m very proud of her, that was her instant reply.” “I wish things might be a little different occasionally since she is still struggling with this mentally,” says the author. Nelson told the station that she initially thought Jackson was fleeing the business, but that she soon learned he was fleeing from her mother.

“I fought back,” she told WSVN. “I had no choice but to save my mother.” West Palm Beach police conducted a press conference on Thursday to honor Nelson for her bravery. According to the Herald, she received a medal, a certificate, and a Target gift card.

According to the Herald, local police chief Frank Adderly stated, “I wouldn’t encourage confronting a somebody like that, but things happen in the heat of the moment.”

Nonetheless, he stated that her efforts resulted in a “positive.” This is a condensed version of the information.