‘She Has Nothing,’ says the father, who wonders why his daughter was charged after the deaths of her five children in a fire.

After his daughter was charged with the murder of her five children in an apartment fire in August, a father is demanding answers.

Sabrina Dunigan, an East St. Louis resident, has been charged with five felony charges of child endangerment, months after her children died in a fire on August 6. Authorities claim she left the residence for a short time to pick up her lover, leaving her children alone. When she and her partner returned, they reported the fire, with Dunigan receiving injuries while attempting to save her children.

“Why are they attempting to harm her?” Greg Dunigan, her father, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She’s already lost everything she can. Why do they wish to take the remainder, i.e. herself, away? She is completely depleted.” Dunigan and his wife shared a separate section of the flat. He said, however, that he was unable to reach the youngsters trapped in the fire and had to flee through a second-story window.

Dunigan’s children were left unsupervised, according to documents, and this was a likely cause of the fire. Other possible origins of the fire, however, have yet to be discovered.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there are pending grand jury actions in the case, according to online court documents.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9, and twins Neveah and Heaven Dunigan, both 8, were killed, as were Jabari Johnson, 4, and Loy’el Dunigan, 2. Four of them died on the spot, while the fifth died later at a nearby hospital.

According to Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney office, Dunigan had not surrendered to police or been served with an arrest warrant as of Thursday afternoon.

Dunigan’s father told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that he can’t believe she would be charged with a crime given everything she’s gone through.

The youngsters were home alone on the second floor of a two-story brick building, according to Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department, immediately after the August fire.

Dunigan's bond was set at $75,000, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and she could not be reached for comment.