Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have confirmed their breakup.

In an Instagram post, both artists stated that their love relationship had come to an end, but that they would remain “best friends.”

Cabello and Mendes, also known as Shawnmila, had been friends for several years before collaborating in 2017 on the tune I Know What You Did Last Summer.

They acknowledged their relationship in 2019, with Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes teasing that Cabello, best known for her hit Havana, had previously refused his attempts.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship,” the duo announced in a statement, “but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We began our friendship as best friends, and we will continue to be best friends.”

“We have valued your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.”