Shaun Wallace retaliates following a ‘cheeky’ slur from a Chase player.

Following a ‘cheeky’ attack from a participant on The Chase, Shaun Wallace retaliated.

Today, Inaam, George, Helen, and Deborah were all going up against The Dark Destroyer with the hopes of winning thousands of pounds.

Helen, a Grangemouth complaints handler, was the first to speak.

Bradley Walsh then asked her which Chaser she would like to face in a head-to-head match.

“I think Shaun has a propensity to get flustered,” Helen explained.

Helen was then revealed to be facing The Dark Destroyer.

Shaun joked at first: “So, how do you deal with complaints? Well, I’ve got an issue that won’t go away. [Bradley] is standing right beside you.” Helen, on the other hand, replied, “If only I could help.” Shaun, on the other hand, didn’t let her remark go unchecked when it came to the financial offers.

“£300 for that cheeky comment, £18,000 for the even cheekier remark,” he said.

Helen chose the £3,000 prize and just avoided elimination in the final.

“I’ve got to be honest with you Helen, I think we got a little jammy,” Bradley said.

Helen, on the other hand, seems to have changed her mind about Shaun, as she offered advise to George in their head to head.

“We need someone to beat Shaun because he is exceptional,” she said.