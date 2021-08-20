Shaun Wallace, a Chaser, slams a Chase player after a harsh comment.

Shaun Wallace, the Chaser, was not impressed with a competitor tonight and issued a scathing remark.

Steve, a 21-year-old from Belfast, was the first to face tonight’s Chaser, Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer.

Before taking on the Chaser, marketing student Steve spoke with host Bradley Walsh.

Shirley, the star of Gogglebox, has undergone an incredible makeover.

Steve stated that after completing his studies, he wished to tour the world and that he enjoyed watching football in his leisure time.

Steve stated that if he won any money, he would buy a new car because his old Nissan Micra had to be demolished.

Steve had £4,000 in his cash builder and sought advice from his teammates on how much he should play for.

They encouraged him to take the £4,000 he had earned, and Steve consented.

“I originally intended to go low,” he continued, “but he’s in such bad form that I believe in myself, so I’m going for the £4,000.”

As they went head to head, Shaun appeared enraged by Steve’s slur and determined.

Despite a strong start, Steve began to struggle and was shortly dismissed by Shaun.

“So I’m playing terribly am I?” Shaun muttered to Steve as he was kicked out.

“My big mouth has gotten me in trouble again,” Steve stated.

“Yes, it can take you off stage left,” Shaun replied.

“He’s a lovely man, I liked him,” Bradley added as Steve walked away.

And it seems that Shaun didn’t hate Steve after all, as he stated, “I truly did.”