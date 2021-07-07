Sharon reveals her “true name” in Love Island 2021, and Aaron is baffled.

Sharon Gaffka, a Love Island candidate, revealed her “true name” to boyfriend Aaron Francis, who was taken aback.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the popular ITV2 show, the candidates were put to the test with a tough quiz to see how well they knew each other.

Hugo Hammond’s ‘innocent’ remark about his turn-ons and turn-offs backfired horribly, causing tremendous ramifications.

Viewers were enraged by Brad’s “rude” remark to Rachel after they married.

Hugo burst into tears, and he and fellow islanders Sharon and Faye Winter got into a disagreement about the females’ cosmetic surgeries.

However, one unpleasant moment that spectators seemed to overlook occurred when Sharon and Aaron interrogated each other about their personal details in advance of the game.

Aaron begged Sharon to “hit me with your names again” while sitting on one of the Love Island sofas.

Aaron seemed perplexed as the 25-year-old civil servant rattled off her full name, which included three unusual middle names.

Sharon’s entire name is Sharon Nerdia Julia Zakariya Gaffka, and Aaron couldn’t figure out what her middle names were.

When the party planner took out his phone to give himself a reminder of Sharon’s names, she exclaimed, “Don’t text me my own name!”

Hugo’s careless statements elicited a strong reaction from the girls in the villa, but this was far from the most dramatic interaction of the night.

Hugo stated his type was “leggy blonde, not phony” when they discussed each other’s turn-ons and turn-offs.

His choice of words, on the other hand, infuriated his fellow Islanders.

“That word continues getting flung about, doesn’t it?” Faye asked.

The islanders had discussed cosmetic operations earlier in the game, with many of the girls claiming to have had breast augmentations, fillers, and botox.

Hugo burst into tears when he realized how much he had offended some of the candidates.

“I was astounded it was perceived the way it was because I plainly had no intention of upsetting anyone,” he claimed.

The islanders finally made up after a heart-to-heart with Faye, who spoke up about her own vulnerabilities and revealed why the word false “doesn’t brush well with her.” The summary comes to a close.