Sharon is the next Love Island participant to be booted from the villa.

Sharon Gaffka is the latest Love Island participant to be kicked out.

On Sunday’s episode, the latest recoupling took place, leaving Sharon solo and putting her place on the island at jeopardy.

AJ Bunker, the new girl, was the first to choose a boy to date, and she chose Hugo Hammond.

Inside Chloe Burrows’ Liverpool student house for Love Island 2021

However, people speculated on Twitter prior to the program that AJ would choose Liam Reardon, leaving Millie Court solo.

The boys were then given the authority to choose a girl with whom to form a relationship.

Fellow newcomer Danny Bibby was the next to make a decision, and he chose Lucinda Strafford.

AJ and Hugo, Danny and Lucinda, Aaron and Kaz, Jake and Liberty, Liam and Millie, Toby and Chloe, Faye and Teddy are the newest pairings.

On Wednesday, Brad McClelland was the final islander to be eliminated after a surprise public vote forced Lucinda Strafford and Brad to pick between one other who would be sent home.

The public voted on who they believed was the most compatible, but coming in last put Brad and Lucinda in jeopardy.

Because Lucinda had only been in for a week, Brad offered to leave.