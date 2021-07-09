Sharon Gaffka from Love Island appears unrecognizable in beauty pageant photos.

She won Miss International UK in 2018. Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka looks unrecognisable in beauty pageant pictures.

Sharon Gaffka, like many other Love Island competitors, has undergone a change, as seen by her prior pageant images.

The 25-year-old has spoken candidly about having cosmetic procedures and revealed on the show that she has had a breast augmentation, Botox and lip fillers.

After Hugo Hammond said he didn’t like “fake” chicks, civil servant Sharon advised him to educate himself on the reasons individuals had cosmetic work done.

Sharon looks practically unrecognizable in photos taken from her Instagram account shortly after she was named Miss International UK in 2018.

The photos show how the Love Island actress appeared before she underwent cosmetic surgery.

She can be seen wearing a stunning white dress as she is crowned by former Miss International UK, Ashley Powell.

Sharon was flown to Japan for three weeks after winning the competition to represent the United Kingdom in the Miss International final, where she competed against ladies from all around the world.

In 2018, Sharon became an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust, an organization dedicated to ensuring economic justice for young women.

She raises awareness about men’s mental health difficulties and strives to abolish period poverty.

Sharon worked as a government servant for the Department of Transportation before moving into the villa.

She describes herself as the “outrageous” one of her friendship group. She is currently looking for someone taller than her “who can make me laugh and I can be myself around.”