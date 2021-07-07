Shark upright vacuum cleaner with pet tool extension is available at £130 off.

This week, shoppers can save a lot of money on Shark vacuum cleaners.

Shoppers can acquire the Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV681UKB for £149.99 instead of £279.99 for a limited time.

Customers can save roughly £130 on the well-known vacuum cleaner as a result of this.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Shark is the brand that gets the most attention, thanks to its good reputation earned through time.

MoneySavingExpert.com reports that buyers may save money on the Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner (model NV681UKB) by utilizing a special discount code.

With a smaller wand detaching from the main unit to produce a lightweight, portable vacuum, the adaptable product seeks to make light work of everyday cleaning jobs.

Even in Lift-Away mode, unlike vacuums that rely solely on suction, electricity is sent directly to the vacuum head. The brush-roll rotates and collects dirt, ensuring a thorough, consistent clean on stairs and beneath furniture.

With the ability to switch between hard floor and carpet modes at the push of a button, you can go between rooms without having to stop.

A free Pet Tool plugin is also included with the product.

Enter the coupon ‘MSEJULY’ at checkout to get the Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV681UKB for £149.99 instead of £279.99.

The offer is only accessible through this link and is valid until Sunday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

It takes two to three working days for delivery to all of mainland UK.