Shannon, who was abandoned on Love Island, said she will return to the resort.

Shannon Singh was the first islander to be ejected from the villa in an unexpected move tonight.

Shannon was left single as fellow participant Chloe had to choose who she wanted to pair up with.

However, rumors have already begun to circulate that Shannon may return to the villa or enter Casa Amor.

Viewers of Love Island can’t believe the ‘toe confession’ made on the first episode.

One admirer wrote on Twitter: “Shannon is staying at Casa Amor. #LoveIsland is what I’m calling it now.”

“I wonder if the program will bring Shannon back for Casa Amor.. #LoveIsland,” one fan speculated.

Shannon also stated in her post-dumping interview that if given the opportunity, she would return to the villa.

She did, however, express her disappointment that she was unable to find a physical attraction with anyone.

“I said I didn’t want someone smug and arrogant,” Shannon explained, “but for them to make a statement, they almost had to come down and be a little like that.”

“I was intrigued by the pairing up. I was hoping to see someone pass through and think to myself, ‘Here we go, I’ve got a decent shot at this,’ but I didn’t.”

She also mentioned that she didn’t have a connection with Aaron and that dealing with him was like extracting “blood out of a stone.”

The public was taken aback when someone was kicked off the island so early, and it was the first time in Love Island history.

Shannon concurred, adding that she had forgotten about the dumpings and had become tearful at realizing her fate.

“I am a little gutted,” she responded when asked how she feels about leaving. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

But when asked for her predictions she said that she believes Jake and Liberty can ‘stand the test of time’ but doesn’t think Faye and Brad will last and that their heads will be turned.

Shannon told ITV what she wants to accomplish next: “Keep doing me, I want to get back on my streaming.” The summary comes to a close.