Shannon Smith: Who Is She? The Attorney for Larry Nassar represents the parents of the alleged Oxford shooter.

Shannon Smith, a lawyer who previously represented convicted child molester and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, is representing the parents of the suspected gunman in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, James and Jennifer Crumbley have hired Smith and Mariell Lehman as their attorneys.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald of Oakland County charged the parents with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in the deaths of the four classmates shot by Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Friday.

The pair vanished when the charges were announced. Following their absence, Smith and Lehman issued a statement to the Detroit Free Press defending their clients, saying that they were not on the run and would turn themselves in to be arraigned.

“For their own protection, the Crumbleys fled town the night of the awful incident. They’ll be arraigned in the area when they return. Despite recent media rumors to the contrary, they are not fleeing law enforcement “According to the lawyers,

At 4 p.m. ET, the Crumbleys were set to be arraigned.

Smith rose to prominence after defending Nassar in 2018, when the former Michigan State University doctor was accused of sexually assaulting nine women. He is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Smith, who began her legal career in family law after graduating from Michigan State University College of Law, is recognized for defending those accused of Michigan’s most notorious sex offenses. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who was charged with female genital mutilation, and former MSU football player Josh King, who was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, were both defended by her.

After being convicted of seduction charges in 2018, King was sentenced to three years of probation. The case against Nagarwala is still ongoing.

In a 2018 interview with MLive, Smith said, “I appreciate the stakes being high,” adding that she only handles cases when the allegations carry a life sentence.

“I enjoy the aspect of our work that allows me to assist my customers in escaping a system that can be a bully,” she said.

An individual can be charged with involuntary manslaughter in Michigan if it is considered that they contributed to a circumstance that resulted in harm or death. This is a condensed version of the information.