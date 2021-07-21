Shannon Singh of Love Island slams unwanted text texts.

Shannon Singh, who was dumped from the Love Island villa, took to Instagram to criticize companies that have besieged her with offers of cosmetic fillers after she was dumped.

After Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with her partner, Aaron Francis, the 22-year-old was the first person to be rejected from the island.

The model expressed her dissatisfaction in an Instagram story video.

“Guys, I can’t help but think it’s a little bit cheeky when I get a bunch of like clinics and filler places and all of this crap in my DMs, like ‘do you want filler, do you want face augmentation?’” Shannon added.

“No!” said the Scottish celebrity as he zeroed in on her.

Shannon began her modeling career as a glamour model at the age of 18 and now describes herself as a fashion model.

Despite her profession as a glamour model, Shannon has previously stated that she has never had breast augmentation.