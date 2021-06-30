Shannon is the first to leave the villa, causing viewers to assume a twist.

After only 48 hours, Shannon Singh was the first islander to leave the residence.

Fans of Love Island, on the other hand, are anticipating a twist.

Some speculate that the Scottish model will enter Casa Amor, or that she will return at a later point in the series.

Hugo was ‘disrespected’ by a competitor on Love Island because of his name.

After a bombshell, she was expelled off the Spanish island. Shannon’s companion Aaron was chosen by Chloe.

After expressing on tonight’s program that she couldn’t imagine herself “sharing a bed with anybody else,” Chloe appears to be content with her decision.

However, many people believed it wasn’t the last we’d see of Shannon.

“The makers HAVE to listen to us man,” one Twitter user said. I don’t want it if Shannon isn’t one of the Casa Amor girls. #LoveIsland”

“Oh I get it #LoveIsland producers,” said another. Shannon is either going to be at Casa Amor or a week 7 bombshell…”

“Get ready to see Shannon again in 4-6 weeks as a surprise late entrance / at Casa Amor,” a third tweeted. #LoveIsland#”

However, there have been rumors that Casa Amor will not take place this year due to Covid restrictions.

Islanders had to isolate for two weeks before entering the villa, and Casa Amor contestants would have to do the same.

In the next eight weeks, there will undoubtedly be a lot more drama and debate.