Shana Chappell has asked Donald Trump to attend the funeral of killed Marine Kareem Nikoui.

After the former president responded to her viral social media attack on President Joe Biden, the mother of a Marine murdered in a suicide attack at Kabul Airport in August has invited Donald Trump to his son’s funeral.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, requested that Trump attend the service on September 18th at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California.

Chappell rose to national prominence after she launched a harsh attack on Biden in the aftermath of the suicide bombing by the Islamic State (ISIS-K) militant group, which murdered her son and 12 other US military personnel, accusing the president of having “blood on his hands” in the attack.

Chappell also appeared to make the incorrect claim that Trump won the 2020 election.

“My son and the other [heroes]would still be alive if my president Trump was in his rightful seat!!!!” Chappell wrote in an August 30 post that has been shared over 16,000 times since then.

Trump made a statement the day after the Facebook comment went viral, stating that Chappell’s critique was “100% correct.”

“If I were President, your great and beautiful son Kareem, as well as the sons and daughters of others, including all those who died in the horrific Kabul airport attack, would be with you right now,” he continued.

“Civilians and our $85 billion in equipment should have been brought out first, with the military following suit after all was clear. I adore both you and Kareem.”

On September 2, Chappell complimented Trump for his “wonderful answer” and requested that he pay his respects at Nikoui’s funeral in a follow-up Facebook post.

“Meeting the real President of the United States of America, President Trump, would be such an honor,” she remarked. “I adore you, and America adores you as well.”

Chappell also claimed that her social media accounts have been “shadow barred” when Instagram temporarily deleted her profile, and that she needs people to share her comments in the hopes that Trump will notice them.

After her attack on Biden went viral, Facebook apologized for removing Chappell’s account wrongly.

“I’m guessing it’s because I accumulated so many followers throughout the course of my. This is a condensed version of the information.