Shameful mother, baby abuse fantasist, and monster paedophile are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 11 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A horrific sex offender who harmed seven children had to be sentenced by one court.

Another judge dealt with a man who used a screwdriver to stab his girlfriend in the head.

A convicted drug dealer who led police on a 60mph chase before plowing into a garden wall and a mother who said she observed her partner gravely harm her young son were among the cases heard in court.

Meanwhile, in “depraved” online discussions, a man talked about sexually abusing an infant, among other distressing examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Mooney, Michael

Despite being prohibited from having any contact with children, Michael Mooney met up with three young girls in a Wirral cemetery on several occasions.

In 2005, the paedophile was sentenced to nine years in prison for child sex abuse, and in April 2012, an order to keep him away from children was renewed.

However, a court heard that he repeatedly broke the agreement by meeting up with the females, which Mooney, 52, of Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, admitted.

Mooney saw the girls, who were between the ages of eight and ten, at Bebington Cemetery in May and June of this year, where he played with them, let them pet his dog, went into their tent, and gave them money for sweets.

Despite the fact that he did not molest the youngsters, Judge David Potter stated: “I can’t rule out the possibility that your ultimate goal was sexual enjoyment. Grooming behavior is abundantly demonstrated.” Mooney was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Wayne Johnson is a well-known figure in the

“Next time you’re dead,” Wayne Johnson told his mother after setting fire to her front door with lighter fluid.

Yvonne Wynn hurried out of her Kensington home when she smelled smoke and saw her son, a bicycle, approaching her before he made the terrifying threat.

On May 22, about 11.30 p.m., he attacked her at her bungalow in Marlsford Street.

Johnson, who suffers from mental illness, told a nurse the next day that he’d heard voices telling him to harm his mother and stepfather.

