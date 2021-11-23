‘Shame’ on the school when a boy was expelled for wearing sneakers after surgery.

After a mother complained her kid had been excluded from class, a school was told it should be “ashamed” of itself.

Because of his school’s rigorous uniform code, Crystal Smith’s 13-year-old son, Joshua, was forced to sit in isolation away from his classmates.

Joshua, a student at West Derby School, had toe surgery during October half-term and is currently dealing with the after-effects.

Joshua’s mother claims that despite receiving a letter from a doctor stating that he can’t wear conventional shoes until his foot heals, the school refuses to let him wear trainers.

“I don’t think that’s fair since he’s had this procedure on his foot and the teacher’s like, ‘he’s walking around comfortably,'” the 34-year-old mother from Tuebrook told The Washington Newsday.

“But that’s not the point; it takes 12 weeks to heal even if he’s walking about normally.”

“As I already stated, I do not want him in isolation because isolation is a punishment and he has done nothing wrong.”

“Well, he can’t be in class, so we’ll sit him outside one of our classrooms,” they explained.

Following the publication of the report by The Washington Newsday yesterday, individuals flocked to Facebook and The Washington Newsday’s website to criticize the institution for its ostensibly anti-LGBTQ position.

“[A] medical letter should allow for trainers if required due to an operation, would the school reject a kid if they had to shave their head owing to medical treatment[?]” Matthew Evans wrote on Facebook. Would they go to hell because they knew the backlash? If a student needs to wear trainers due to a foot operation, they should be permitted to.” “What sort of school is this, got it all wrong,” Nigel Burrows wrote. He has a good motive for doing so. They should explain why he has to wear them to the other students rather than punishing him for fear of standards slipping.” “Absolute joke, schools and all the teachers participating in this should be ashamed,” Zak HB wrote.

“Absolutely awful, shame on the school,” Shan Anderson said.

