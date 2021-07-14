Shaking Baby Monitor Caught Dad Throwing 2-Month-Old Infant, Causing Leg Fractures

According to records, a registered sex offender in Lee County, Florida, was arrested over the weekend after reportedly being seen on a baby monitor shaking his 2-month-old child.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by NewsChannel 8, Austin Meyers, 27, allegedly picked up the sobbing newborn, shook them, and dumped them on the couch on Sunday. According to the complaint, the Cape Coral father then yelled at the child, “I’m not listening to you f—–g cry anymore!”

The baby’s other parent was checking the monitor at 10:15 a.m. when Meyers was caught in the act, according to the paperwork.

The other parent — whose name and gender were withheld from the report — did not want to call the cops to keep Meyers out of jail, but the event had been reported to authorities by an unknown person, according to the statement.

According to a NewsChannel 8 report, officers from the Cape Coral Police Department arrived at the couple’s home and discovered the infant lifeless but breathing. The infant appeared to be in good health and there were no visible symptoms of harm, according to the responding EMS workers.

A later scan revealed, however, that the infant had suffered bucket handle fractures in their right leg, which is a common injury when a baby is shaken.

According to a report by WINK News, the baby was taken to a hospital, and the Florida Department of Children and Families has placed a hold on them, keeping the child under the custody of the hospital until further notice.

Meyers was booked into the Lee County Jail following the incident, according to NBC2. Meyers was a registered sex offender who was under supervision on in-home detention with an ankle monitor until December 2025. “I would never damage my baby,” he told authorities, denying ever shaking the youngster.

The two parents were allegedly in an abusive relationship, according to the probable cause statement, and Meyers had abused his partner during their pregnancy.

Meyers is charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to a child, and his bond has been set at $55,000 for both allegations. Meyers is also facing a charge of probation violation without a set bond from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.