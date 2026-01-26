Shabana Mahmood Unveils Bold Police Reform Proposals

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to present a transformative set of police reforms to the UK Parliament, marking what she described as the most radical overhaul in two centuries. On Monday afternoon, Mahmood will address MPs, outlining proposals to reshape the nation’s policing structure in response to rising crime and insufficient law enforcement outcomes.

Major Changes and a New National Police Service

At the heart of her vision is the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS), designed to tackle major crimes across regions and internationally. The NPS is pitched as a “British FBI,” stepping in to handle the most serious criminal cases that go beyond local police capabilities. The proposal also includes a significant reduction in the number of regional forces, with the aim of streamlining operations and cutting administrative costs.

Mahmood’s plans come in response to what she calls “an epidemic of everyday crime,” such as shoplifting and phone theft, which often go unpunished. The Home Secretary emphasized that the new NPS would handle complex cross-regional and international crimes, while local forces would focus on community-level criminal activity.

In addition to restructuring the police forces, Mahmood announced a series of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and accountability of policing in the UK. One of the most notable measures is the introduction of a “licence to practice” for officers, designed to raise professional standards and ensure only qualified personnel serve in law enforcement. Furthermore, the Home Secretary will have the authority to dismiss underperforming chief constables, a move intended to hold leadership to higher standards.

Mahmood also proposed the establishment of a £7 million fund to combat shoplifting, with £5 million allocated specifically to Operational Opal, a national intelligence-sharing unit focusing on tackling gangs involved in retail crime. Policing minister Sarah Jones underscored the initiative, stating that organised crime gangs would no longer be able to exploit vulnerable retailers without facing consequences.

The government’s reform package also includes a push for technological advancements within the police, with a recruitment drive to attract more digital, cyber, and forensic officers to tackle emerging threats like deepfakes and AI-driven crime. “Fraudsters and serious organised crime bosses are outsmarting them,” Mahmood said, referring to the need for police forces to evolve to keep pace with new technologies.

While the reforms have been generally well-received by senior officers, the Police Federation has voiced concerns about reducing the number of regional forces. Critics argue that fewer forces could lead to less effective policing and reduced public trust. Nonetheless, the Home Secretary is confident that the streamlined system will allow for faster responses to emergencies and more resources on the ground.

As the government moves forward with these sweeping changes, the response from the public and law enforcement will likely continue to evolve, but Mahmood’s proposals signal a bold step towards a more unified and technologically capable policing model.