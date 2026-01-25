Shabana Mahmood to Chair Key Decision on Andy Burnham’s Gorton and Denton Candidacy

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, has voiced her admiration for Andy Burnham, calling him an “exceptional politician” ahead of a crucial meeting to decide whether he can stand for Parliament in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election. Mahmood is set to chair the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday, where members will vote on whether Burnham can seek selection as the party’s candidate.

Senior Labour figures, including Cabinet Minister Ed Miliband and Deputy Leader Lucy Powell, have supported Burnham’s bid, urging that local party members should have the opportunity to choose him as their candidate. However, within the NEC, some members have raised concerns about the potential cost of a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester, which could follow if Burnham wins the seat. Additionally, some allies of Prime Minister Keir Starmer worry that Burnham’s leadership ambitions could destabilise the government.

Controversy Over Burnham’s Leadership Intentions

Despite these concerns, Burnham’s supporters argue that his candidacy would strengthen Labour’s position. In a letter to the NEC, Burnham described the by-election as “the front line” in a battle against a divisive brand of politics. He pledged to “give my all” in the campaign, citing his deep commitment to the city that has been his home for many years.

While Mahmood refrained from publicly endorsing Burnham before Sunday’s meeting, she praised the tone of his letter, describing it as fair-minded and thoughtful. “I think we should have all of our best players making their contribution to the Labour Government,” she said, acknowledging Burnham’s significant political experience. However, she also dismissed suggestions that Burnham’s candidacy might be a prelude to another leadership bid. “He has said himself that the best person to be Prime Minister is Keir Starmer,” Mahmood noted, urging the party to avoid “psychodrama” similar to that seen under the Conservatives.

The Gorton and Denton by-election, triggered by the resignation of MP Andrew Gwynne for health reasons, has placed Labour’s future in the area in the spotlight. Although Burnham, who won the seat in 2024 with 51% of the vote, could face a stiff challenge due to Labour’s current struggles in the polls and the rise of rival parties like Reform UK and the Green Party, his supporters remain confident that his leadership and experience could swing the vote in his favour.

If Burnham wins the seat, he would be legally obliged to step down as mayor of Greater Manchester, triggering a mayoral by-election that could be costly for the city.