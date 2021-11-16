Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Three Professors at Florida State University are detailed in university records.

Allegations of sexual assault were recently discovered in public records against three Florida State University teachers, one of whom was dismissed, another suspended and eventually resigned, and a third who is still employed at the university.

The investigations and their results were not made public by FSU. The faculty members were found to have broken the university’s sex discrimination and sexual misconduct regulations in all three examinations.

Ross May, 38, was sacked as associate director of Florida State University’s Family Institute, according to Fresh Take Florida, a news service run by the university’s media department. He is accused of pressuring a female student to become drunk in 2019, photographing her hugging her “forcefully,” and betting another student $50 that he could have sex with her by the end of the semester.

After reportedly sending a sexually graphic email to a student in January 2020, David Gilbert, 62, was suspended from his post as a biology professor for two weeks without pay and subsequently resigned. Gilbert allegedly mentioned an amorous dream he had with the student in the email.

Gilbert told FSU investigators that some of his inappropriate behavior was due to poor judgment as a result of his recent split from his wife and the suicide of his son.

The third investigation focused on John Gainsford, a former FSU music professor who was accused of having inappropriate connections with three different students, including charges of non-consensual sex with a female student.

Gainsford was exonerated of the allegations in FSU’s investigation and still employed at the institution because he was not in a position of control over the students, such as being accountable for their grades.

FSU enables academics to have relationships with students over whom they have no direct authority as long as the connections are reported to their supervisors, which Gainsford reportedly did not do.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

All of the formal inquiries had previously been kept under wraps. One of them lasted until the summer of 2021.

Under Florida’s public records law, the investigatory reports were obtained. One of the cases exemplifies the disparity in rules governing academics with student connections at Florida’s state universities and colleges: Some states allow them in specific circumstances, while others outright prohibit them.

The instances are said to have occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.