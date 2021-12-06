‘Sexsomnia’ rapist, abusive ex, and WackySilver EncroChat dealer imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists ten people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A rapist who justified his sex attack on a rare medical condition was condemned by a judge.

Courts heard about an ex-boyfriend who accidentally crushed his former partner’s skull and a child rapist who was finally brought to prison after two decades.

A pickpocket who preyed on defenseless girls and women in a series of heinous thefts was jailed by a judge.

Drug dealers who wreaked havoc on communities with crack, heroin, and cocaine were imprisoned.

Meanwhile, there was a predatory rapist who targeted ladies in the city center, as well as a rapist who began molesting children at the age of seven.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Davies, David

David Davies raped three children for over two decades and got away with it.

After being found guilty of raping youngsters as young as six, the 43-year-old was eventually sentenced to prison this week.

Between 1994 and 1997, he sexually raped two young boys before molesting a young girl between 1997 and 1998.

Davies was only 15 when he began abusing his victims, two of whom were six years old at the time and the third was nine.

One victim’s parents went to the police after their child told them Davies had attacked them, but he wasn’t charged at the time.

Only after one of his other two victims reported him two years ago did an inquiry lead to him being charged with a variety of sex offenses.

Davies sobbed as he was sentenced to ten years and nine months in prison, with an additional five years on probation.

Kyle Brook is a character in the film Kyle Brook

After running into her ex-boyfriend on a night out, a young woman was discovered bleeding profusely from her ear.

Kyle Brook, 26, assaulted his ex-girlfriend Jodie Taylor, shattering her skull and causing a brain hemorrhage.

In March 2020, Brook launched a vicious attack on his ex partner after she attempted to stop him from driving while inebriated.

He squeezed Miss Taylor in a previous attack in August 2018. “The summary has come to an end.”