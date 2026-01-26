Sex Offender Sent Back to Prison for Using Fake Name to Trick Women

A serial sex offender who was previously sentenced to life for a horrific attack on a university lecturer in Edinburgh is back behind bars after changing his identity to form deceptive relationships with unsuspecting women.

Brian Travers, who was convicted for a brutal sex attack on the lecturer in 2002, had been placed on the sex offenders register and was required to notify authorities of any changes to his name, address, or bank accounts. However, after his release in 2022, Travers used the alias “David Quinn” to manipulate two women into romantic relationships, hiding his true identity.

One of the victims became suspicious after finding a letter addressed to “Brian Travers” in his flat and subsequently discovered his criminal past. The woman, who had allowed Travers to spend time with her young daughter and use her phone, reported him to the police after making the discovery.

Background on Past Crimes

Travers, now 52, and accomplice Paul Gargaro were both sentenced to life in 2002 for a brutal attack on a university lecturer. During the assault, the victim was blindfolded, bound, and threatened with rape. She was also forced to give up her bank card PIN number, and her belongings, including credit cards and jewelry, were stolen. DNA evidence later led to Travers’ arrest after he licked the victim’s ear during the attack.

In addition to the 2002 assault, Travers was convicted for a 1997 attack on a 20-year-old American student, whom he punched and undressed in a park. Prior to that, Travers had also robbed a mother of her handbag near Edinburgh’s Water of Leith. The crimes resulted in multiple life sentences for Travers.

Despite being on the sex offenders register, Travers failed to notify the authorities of his name change or his possession of two unregistered bank accounts. At a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 22, 2026, Travers pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his release. His defense attorney claimed the failure to inform the authorities was due to “laziness,” but the judge, Sheriff Watson, emphasized that changing his name was a deliberate action, not an oversight.

Travers was sentenced to 18 months in prison, backdated to November 18, 2025. The court heard that during a 21-month period, Travers used his alias and continued to possess unregistered bank accounts between June 2022 and August 2024, violating the conditions of his release.

The case comes after Travers had previously sparked a manhunt in 2016 when he escaped from Castle Huntly prison. He had been granted a week-long home leave, but his privileges were revoked after he bragged about meeting sex workers while on the outside. Travers absconded for several days before being arrested while drunk in a pub in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket. He was later sentenced to an additional 16 months for the prison break.