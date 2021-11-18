Sex criminal observes boys at McDonald’s and offers them a disgusting £20 reward.

In McDonald’s, a convicted sex offender offered two youngsters £20 if he could touch their penises.

Paul Kemp, 64, was convicted over a decade ago of sexually assaulting a young kid.

Last year, the pervert struck once more after spying on two 14-year-old victims at a McDonald’s in the St John’s Shopping Centre.

The “sinister” event occurred in the restaurant around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The two lads were eating their food when they were approached by Kemp, who “offered them £20 if, as he described it, he could touch their c***,” according to prosecutor Keith Sutton.

He claimed the boys told him he was “strange,” so he moved away from them, but only after one of the lads got out of his seat and walked away.

Mr. Sutton explained: “Despite the fact that it looked to be a brief interaction, the defendant was seen following the lads for some minutes on McDonald’s CCTV.

“He observed them as they placed their orders, as they sat down at their table, before effectively concealing behind a staff member and spoke to them.”

Mr Sutton added that when Kemp was caught and quizzed, he denied any knowledge of the crimes, but afterwards blamed his medicine, saying that “had the boys taken the money, he would have touched them.”

Kemp, who has no fixed address, admits to attempting to persuade a male aged 13 or older to engage in sexual activity on two occasions.

He had two prior convictions for three offenses, including one in 1977 for an unconnected topic.

He was convicted of sexual assault on a male under the age of 13 in 2013.

He was given a three-year community order and directed to participate in a sex offenders group work program at the time.

Mr Sutton said he didn’t know the circumstances of the offense, but defense attorney Michael Hagerty said Kemp’s “recollection was imprecise” when he asked him about it.

Mr. Hagerty explained: “He claimed it had something to do with him touching a boy’s shoulder. For him, there has to be more to it than that.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”