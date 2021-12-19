Sex addict would not spend £720 for an escort or even offer her a cup of tea.

An escort shamed a sex crazed pervert after he failed to pay his bill and wouldn’t even make her a drink.

Matthew Bushell was sentenced to prison this week for violating a court order by posting ads for topless cleaners on the internet.

He made it by luring ladies to his house for “job interviews” and then molesting and sucking their fingers.

The 48-year-old is accused of utilizing sex workers in the past and “strangely on occasions reporting his discontent with their services to the police,” according to the court.

Bushell first appeared in court in August 2006, after an escort reported her to the cops after he failed to pay for her services and then abandoned her in a pub parking lot.

“He didn’t even make me a cup of tea,” the escort subsequently complained to The Washington Newsday.

Unemployed Bushell told North Sefton Magistrates’ Court he couldn’t afford the £720 cost for their six hours together because his fixation with phone sex lines and escorts had bankrupted him.

The 33-year-old was poor after paying £15,000 for escorts over two years, according to the court, and had a “unhealthy preoccupation” with sex.

He was reported to police by his escort, who had traveled from Bradford to his home in Southport.

Bushell, of Cobden Road, was then charged with dishonestly procuring services, which he admitted to.

The woman said in court that she was a mature student who got into sex work after seeing an ad in her local paper and signing up with an escort service.

Bushell texted her before they agreed on a charge of £120 per hour for her time and decided to meet the next day at Liverpool Lime Street station.

Prosecutors allege that he took her back to his residence for sex after offering to pay her later, and then promised to take her out for a drink.

He, on the other hand, dumped her empty-handed in the parking lot of The Victoria bar, then texted her, saying: “Sorry for the inconvenience. It was unavoidable. At the time, I didn’t have a single penny. I hope you arrived safely at your destination.” Bushell’s lawyer claimed his client was preoccupied with sex and knew he owed the woman money.

He stated his case. “The summary has come to an end.”