Severe Weather Forces School Closures Across Northern Scotland

Severe weather conditions are continuing to disrupt daily life in northern Scotland, with many schools remaining closed for a fifth consecutive day. The latest challenges come after days of intense snowfall, ice, and sub-zero temperatures, which have led to significant travel disruptions and school closures.

Yellow Weather Warning Issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, which is set to take effect at 8 pm and remain in place until midday on Friday. This follows a week of challenging conditions that have already caused widespread disruption, with more than 250 schools expected to remain closed on Friday. The closures will impact over 150 schools in Aberdeenshire, several in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray. Remote learning has been implemented for many students, though the closures mark a significant setback for those returning from the holiday break.

Thursday saw 278 schools close across northern Scotland, around 11% of the total school estate. The ongoing weather has led to considerable strain on both transportation and public services, with icy roads and rail disruptions continuing to affect the region.

Among the more significant disruptions was the temporary closure of a section of the A74(M) motorway due to multiple collisions caused by icy conditions. While the motorway has since reopened, smaller roads remain affected, with snow gates on the B974 Bridge of Dye still closed. The Far North Line, which serves the northern rail network, reopened Thursday evening after being cleared of snow.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident earlier in the week, with authorities warning that some rural communities might be isolated. Additionally, there are concerns over potential power cuts in the area. Despite these challenges, efforts to restore normalcy continue, with priority routes in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands now clear, though smaller roads remain difficult to navigate.

Ministers held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to assess the ongoing recovery efforts. Justice Secretary Angela Constance noted that the region has faced a prolonged period of amber weather warnings, with heavy snow and ice conditions continuing to impact local infrastructure. “The progress to fully recover continues, but we are still dealing with a complex situation,” she said.

Looking ahead, further adverse weather is expected over the weekend as Storm Goretti sweeps across parts of the UK. The yellow weather warning remains in effect overnight, predicting more wintry showers and fresh snowfall. This forecast underscores the likelihood that the impact of the severe weather will persist well into the weekend.

Local resilience partnerships have been working closely to coordinate responses, ensuring the ongoing delivery of public services and keeping roads as clear as possible. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell of Police Scotland encouraged the public to check on vulnerable neighbors and family members as some services continue to be affected by the weather.