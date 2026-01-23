Severe Weather Alerts Issued for UK as Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Wind

As Storm Goretti leaves behind a trail of destruction across the UK, the Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for continued heavy rain, strong winds, and a risk of flooding in the coming days. The storm, which has already brought gusts approaching 100mph, triggered rare red warnings for the South West, urging residents to brace for “dangerous, stormy” conditions. The agency is predicting further disruption as temperatures rise, accelerating snowmelt and intensifying the risk of flooding in affected regions.

Flooding and Disruption Expected Across the UK

The most immediate concern for forecasters is the threat of flooding due to the rapid thaw of snow combined with additional rainfall. By Sunday afternoon, 12 flood alerts and three flood warnings were active in Scotland, while England saw two flood warnings and 62 alerts. Natural Resources Wales also issued three flood alerts as rain continued to batter the country. With the situation worsened by rising water levels, the Met Office has warned of significant disruption, including potentially hazardous driving conditions and significant delays to rail travel, which could extend into Monday.

The storm’s aftermath has already caused widespread outages, with thousands of properties still without power across the nation. The National Grid reported continuing power interruptions, and disruptions to train services are expected to persist until Monday. In Scotland, the Outer Hebrides and Highlands are bracing for wind gusts up to 85mph, which could lead to ferry cancellations and bridge closures, while the heavy rainfall is likely to disrupt road transport due to flooding.

South West Water has reported extensive damage to its infrastructure, with six major water mains in the Helston area severely affected by uprooted trees. Although repair works are underway, many customers are still without access to water, with full restoration expected to take several days. South East Water has similarly struggled with water supply issues, including no or low pressure in parts of East Grinstead and West Sussex. The company attributes these problems to burst water mains caused by the freeze-thaw conditions.

Tragically, the storm claimed the life of a man in his 50s in Cornwall, where a tree fell on his caravan in Helston. Emergency services responded promptly, but the man was found dead following the incident. Authorities are continuing to assess the damage caused by the storm.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain unsettled, with rain and strong winds predicted to continue through next week. Temperatures are expected to rise, reaching highs of 11°C in England and Wales, though Scotland and Northern Ireland may see cooler conditions. The milder conditions will provide brief relief, but more rain and scattered showers are likely for the rest of the week. According to Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan, Wednesday is likely to be the driest day, but most days will see a mix of showers and dry spells.