Severe Storm Warning In The Southern Plains Of The United States, Tornado Watch, And Destructive Hail

On Sunday afternoon, a massive storm front moved over the Midwest, putting Oklahoma at a level 4 out of 5 “moderate danger” for severe storms.

“The greatest threat of severe storms this afternoon and evening will be across sections of Oklahoma and north Texas.” Tornadoes (some with EF2+ damage potential), catastrophic hail, and severe gusts are all probable, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

In the Southern Plains, a significant threat of severe storms is likely late today and this evening. Tornadoes, some of which might be severe, could accompany the most severe storms: pic.twitter.com/8cze8K3DFX https://t.co/0BacVWYf0i The extreme weather is caused by a cold front colliding with warm, muggy air from the Southern Plains, resulting in a perfect storm storm combination.

Tornadoes will be most likely in portions of Oklahoma and north Texas. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be affected.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and Fort Smith, Arkansas, are at risk at level 3 “increased,” while Springfield, Missouri, and the Texas cities of Waco and Wichita Falls are at risk at level 2 “slight.” The storm front is expected to affect roughly 20 million people.

“Due to the ‘Red River Rivalry game’ between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday, Interstate 35 from Dallas to Oklahoma City will be very packed on Sunday,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

“This means a lot of fans may be travelling home this afternoon and evening, when the storms are at their worst.”

A succession of storm systems will create widespread showers and storms from the Southern Plains to the Midwest as we conclude the weekend/start the work week, while another storm system from the Pacific will move into the West, bringing rain and the first snow of the season to many. pic.twitter.com/IAPul6TRNJ Sunday’s Predictions: In the southern Plains, a possibly substantial severe weather event with a few powerful tornadoes and considerable rainfall is likely. Over eastern North Carolina, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding will persist. pic.twitter.com/LcN3QEAvFd