Several Yale University buildings have been targeted with bombs.

Multiple buildings on the Yale University campus were evacuated Friday after a series of bomb threats, according to officials in New Haven, Connecticut.

According to emergency responders, threats were received over the city’s non-emergency phone line at least seven times. The threats were made just before 2 p.m. ET, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“These threats are taken extremely seriously by us,” Elicker told the press. “Clearly, we’re on the lookout for the person who made this call.” The threats prompted a major police reaction from a number of agencies, including the New Haven Police Department and the Yale Police Department.

Several shops and buildings on the Yale campus and in the adjacent New Haven downtown area were evacuated as a result of the threats. Police have not yet cleared any buildings for re-entry, and the area will remain restricted for “a few of hours,” according to authorities. A number of high-profile university facilities, including the University Theater, Yale Art Gallery, and several educational buildings and libraries, were evacuated on campus.

The Old Campus, the area where the threats were made, has been restricted to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.