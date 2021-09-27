Several vans used as illegal Airbnb rentals are seized by the NYPD.

For the past two years, police in New York City have confiscated seven vans that have been utilized as unlawful Airbnb rentals. Numerous parking fines and expired registrations plagued some of the vans.

The official Twitter account of the NYC Sheriff’s Office released photographs of the vans confiscated by Road Patrol Deputies on various Manhattan streets on Saturday. The vans were marketed on the popular short-term rental app Airbnb for only $100 per night, compared to an average of $200 or more in New York City.

In April, New York City officials approved laws making it unlawful in most housing structures to rent flats for less than 30 days. Airbnb renters who break the new law might face serious consequences, including eviction and fines of up to $7,500.

According to the New York Post, the vans were advertised as big private rooms that could sleep up to three people for cheap “glamping” on the streets of New York City. One ad said, “Glamp in a large camper Van in NYC!” Five of the vehicles were parked in the East Village of New York City.

The vehicles were impounded after a traffic enforcement officer noted that several of them had expired out-of-state plates. According to the Post, several of the registrations had expired before 2000.

Authorities informed the Post that all seven vans were seized on Thursday and into Friday.

Authorities discovered that these vans were part of a “operation of alleged fraudulent and illegally registered vehicles being used as Airbnb rentals on various streets in Manhattan” after an investigation by the NYPD Sheriff’s office and the NYPD Document Fraud Unit, according to Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

This week, deputies from the Sheriff’s Road Patrol impound seven allegedly fraudulent and illegally registered vans that were being exploited as Airbnb rentals on various Manhattan streets. pic.twitter.com/rBZ1TBZ2xt

September 25, 2021 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF)

One guest described the experience of spending the night in the East Village in a red 1999 Ford Econline with New Jersey plates as “strange.” Uptin Saiidi, a California journalist and video artist, was swayed by the low-cost rental in a prime location for only $97 per night.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Saiidi documented his entire experience. This is a condensed version of the information.