Several Republican-led states have filed lawsuits challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate.

According to the Associated Press, more than two dozen Republican-led states have filed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

Businesses with more than 100 employees must have a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly for the virus, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). At least 26 states have objected to the mandate and have urged the courts to rule on whether the Biden administration has the jurisdiction to impose it.

Missouri, which has over 3,000 private firms and over 1.3 million employees, is one of the states participating in the litigation.

In a court filing, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stated, “This demand is illegal, unlawful, and inappropriate.” On behalf of 11 states, the action was filed in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “To safeguard personal freedoms, maintain Missouri businesses, and push back on bureaucratic thugs who merely want power and control,” he stated of the case. However, some people are questioning whether the cases’ accusations are true.

“I believe Biden is on firm legal basis,” Lawrence Gostin told the Associated Press.

Gostin is a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and the director of the World Health Organization’s Center for Health Law. He contends that the law that established OSHA gives it the authority to establish and enforce vaccine mandates.

As a speedy way out of the pandemic, the Biden administration has pushed for universal immunizations. The order, according to a White House official, is meant to stem the spread of a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 750,000 people in the United States.

Because the agency’s safety requirements pre-empt state laws, the administration is certain that its mandate, which carries penalties of nearly $14,000 per infraction, would withstand legal challenges.

“The government certainly has the right to safeguard workers, and the president’s actions are aimed to save lives and limit the spread of COVID,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokeswoman, at a press briefing on Thursday.

Some features of the requirement have been criticized, including the fact that it was enacted as an emergency measure rather than through the agency’s normal rule-making procedure.

