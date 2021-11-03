Several people were rushed to the hospital after a three-car collision on a major highway.

A accident this morning resulted in the hospitalization of at least two people.

On Wednesday, November 3, about 9.30 a.m., a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger, and a Vauxhall Insignia were involved in an accident on Broom’s Cross Road.

The road was closed as police dealt with the event, and an inquiry has subsequently been initiated.

Three ladies were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man has been designated as a suspect.

The North West Ambulance Service was also on the site, and verified to The Washington Newsday that ‘at least two’ people were taken to the hospital.

The status of individuals involved has yet to be revealed.

For about three hours, traffic was halted in both directions of Broom’s Cross Road between Brickwall Lane and the M57 entry.

According to a spokesperson for Merseyside Police, “Following reports of a three-car incident on Brooms Cross Road in Netherton involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger, and a Vauxhall Insignia, we were informed at 9.30 a.m. today, Wednesday 3rd November.

“The crash is the subject of an inquiry, and the automobiles are currently being collected.

“Anyone with information should DM @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic with the reference number 21000763818.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.