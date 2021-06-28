Several people have been killed in an airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray area, according to witnesses.

An airstrike on a bustling market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Tuesday reportedly killed dozens of people.

Two physicians and a nurse in Mekele, Tigray’s regional capital, said they couldn’t confirm the number of persons killed, but one doctor said health professionals on the scene in Togoga reported “more than 80 civilian deaths.”

The reported bombing comes as Ethiopian forces, backed by Eritrean forces, chase Tigray’s previous leaders in the Tigray area, which has seen some of the bloodiest fighting since the crisis began in November.

It was a nightmare. We have no idea whether the jets came from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They’re still searching by hand for bodies. More than 50 people, possibly more, were slain.

A plane dropped a bomb on Togoga’s marketplace, according to wounded people being treated in Mekele’s Ayder hospital. A two-year-old toddler with “abdominal trauma” and a six-year-old were among the six patients, according to the nurse.

The ambulance transporting a wounded newborn to Mekele, which is over 37 miles (60 kilometers) away by road, was delayed for two hours, and the baby died on the route, according to the nurse.

Hailu Kebede, the foreign affairs chairman of the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition group and a Togoga native, said one fleeing witness to the attack counted more than 30 bodies, while other witnesses reported more than 50 deaths.

Many more are claimed to have been injured in the rural village, which is connected to Mekele in part by difficult dirt roads.

“It was horrific,” a member of an international relief organization said after speaking with a colleague and others at the scene.

The situation in Tigray is terrible… today a military airstrike has been producing a lot of casualties against the civilians

A convoy of ambulances attempting to reach Togoga on Tuesday afternoon was turned back by soldiers. (This is a brief piece.)