Several people have been charged with racketeering in connection with a scam that told elderly people that their grandchildren needed help.

A number of people from California, Florida, and Arizona have been charged with federal racketeering conspiracy charges stemming from a criminal organization that preyed on the elderly.

The following defendants were charged with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by a federal grand jury in San Diego on Wednesday. Timothy Ingram aka Bleezy, 29, of North Hollywood, California; Anajah Gifford, 23, of North Hollywood, California; Joaquin Lopez, 45, of Hollywood, Florida; Jack Owuor, 24, of Paramount, California; Tracy Glinton, 34, of Orlando, Florida; and Lyda Harris, 73, of Laveen, Arizona have already been arrested.

Two people who lived in Florida at the time of the alleged offenses have also been charged: Tracy Adrine Knowles, 29, and Adonis Alexis Butler Wong, 29.

The eight people are accused of defrauding over 70 elderly Americans across the country—with ten incidents in San Diego alone—by convincing them that a grandchild or close relative was in legal trouble and needed help with bail money, medical expenses from car accidents, or money to avoid further legal consequences. The eight people allegedly got $2 million from the elderly people and used a variety of methods to get the money, including in-person collection, mail, and wire transfer. The eight people also used cryptocurrencies to hide their money.

According to the Justice Department’s Civil Division’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun Rao, the eight persons reportedly employed fraudulent tactics to acquire the trust of the elderly victims.

In a press statement, Rao said, “These defendants were part of a broad network of individuals who systematically targeted older Americans by preying on their worry for loved ones.” “The Department of Justice is dedicated to prosecuting individuals who participate in such schemes that prey on the weak.”

“We are thankful to our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California and the FBI, as well as the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, for advancing the Department’s efforts against organized elder fraud,” Rao said.

The activities of the eight individuals have left the elderly victims tremendously upset, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California.

In a statement, Grossman added, “This fraud has left many elderly victims financially and emotionally devastated.” This is a condensed version of the information.