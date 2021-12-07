Several organizations have filed a lawsuit against an Idaho law that might kill 90% of the state’s wolves.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Idaho to stop a bill signed by Republican Gov. Brad Little in May that, according to over a dozen environmental groups, may result in the deaths of up to 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves due to expanded trapping and snaring regulations.

According to The Associated Press, the law went into effect on July 1 and provides for new techniques to kill wolves across the state, including traps and snares, which the plaintiffs believe might damage or kill federally endangered lynx and grizzly bears in the state.

“Traps and snares are indiscriminate, and the risks to non-target species are well understood,” said Benjamin Scrimshaw of Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies office. “By failing to make any effort to conserve imperiled grizzly bears and lynx while pushing for wolf killing, the Endangered Species Act is being broken.” Supporters of the bill said that it would reduce the wolf population, reducing livestock assaults and allowing for a natural expansion in the state’s deer and elk populations.

The law permits the government to pay private contractors to kill wolves, as well as the use of traps and snares on a single hunting ticket and the removal of hunting regulations such as hunting hours.

Once a hunter receives a permit, it also permits for the use of other equipment such as night-vision goggles, the use of bait and hunting dogs, and hunting from vehicles. It also allows private property owners to trap wolves on their properties throughout the year.

“In their zeal to undo decades of effective, science-based conservation, Idaho politicians have not only jeopardized the long-term viability of Idaho’s wolves, but they have also recklessly promoted snaring and trapping, which kills and maims both lynx and grizzly bears,” said Patrick Kelly, Idaho director of Western Watersheds Project.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Until the case is decided on its merits, the groups are also asking the court to restrict wolf trapping and snaring in areas where lynx and grizzly bears are common.

Except for the southern part of the state, lynx conditions might affect the majority of Idaho. The locations for grizzly bears would be parts of northern, central, and eastern Idaho. Wolves can be found across the northern hemisphere. This is a condensed version of the information.