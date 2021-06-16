Several Merseyside schools have been mentioned in a report about sexual harassment and abuse.

According to a website where students anonymously share their experiences, sexual abuse has been reported at a number of schools and institutions in Merseyside.

Everyone’s Invited, a website that allows sexual abuse survivors to anonymously share their stories, has received a total of 16,554 anonymous testimonials from persons who claim to have been sexually attacked in 2,962 places of education across England.

The list, which includes a tenth of England’s schools, includes Merseyside’s primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges. Some have vanished or had their names modified as a result of more recent reorganizations.

READ MORE: A man was stabbed in the heart of the city

Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Liverpool were listed in a list produced by Everyone’s Invited earlier this year, along with 80 other universities that were cited more than 50 times in anonymous testimonials.

The instances recorded at most of our schools were not detailed, however a former student at Merchant Taylors’ School in Crosby wrote a testimony in which they claimed they were “drugged and raped” at a friend’s house in March 2017, while they were in their early teens.

“There were just eight of us there,” she explained.

“He then left and told the others he didn’t feel well and that I was asleep upstairs.

“I became fully conscious again a few hours later and my mum picked me up at 11pm – no one knew what had happened until I told some friends a few years on.

“I never reported anything because I was too afraid, and I knew the system was rigged against victims, especially at such a young age.”

“The safety and health of current and former pupils is our utmost priority, and we take such matters extremely seriously,” said Claire Tao, head of Merchant Taylors’ Girls’ School, and David Wickes, head of Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School, in a joint statement.

“The countless testimonies of children from schools around the country on Everyone’s Invited have been profoundly disturbing, and if a former pupil has written on the site, we’d advise them to get in touch personally if they desire to,” says the spokesperson. The summary comes to a close.