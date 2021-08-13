Several children are injured in a lightning strike on a New York beach; a teen is in critical condition.

Authorities said a lightning strike at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York, this week left a 15-year-old kid in critical condition and five other individuals hurt.

Six individuals were hospitalized when lightning struck the beach near the shore just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to NBC 4 New York, citing the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). A second 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old child, and two adult women were among the patients, in addition to the gravely injured youngster.

The New York Daily News quoted beachgoer Eric Sandoval as stating, “I was walking on the beach with my family when the lightning struck.”

Stacey Sandoval, Sandoval’s 13-year-old daughter, was one of the victims. “It hit my kid, and she was knocked out… I was worried she’d had a heart attack. I went insane. ‘Someone help us!’ I screamed. ‘Someone assist us!’ he exclaimed to the outlet.

Sandoval went on to say that his wife was hit on the arm but that she was “going to be fine.”

Stefon, a 5-year-old victim, was also in good condition, according to his family. “I was able to talk on the phone with my 5-year-old. Stefon Harris, who shares his son’s name, added, “He appears like he’ll be OK.”

Harris claimed his kid went to the beach with a group of eight friends and family members on Thursday.

“They were on their way to the beach for a typical day at the beach. They were getting ready to depart when the rain started, and then they were struck,” Harris added.

Miguel Maldonado, a 15-year-old victim, was one of the victims.

According to police and fire department officials, emergency medical workers rushed all six to Jacobi Medical Center.

According to NBC 4 New York, one of the adolescent lads was gravely injured and went into cardiac arrest. It was unknown whether Maldonado was the critically injured victim.

The other patients were thought to have a good chance of surviving.

The city Parks Department spokesman Meghan Lalor was quoted by the New York Daily News as claiming that all six were on the sand when a fast-moving storm rolled across the beach.

Lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the sea prior to the incident, and Parks personnel had issued announcements over the public address system urging guests to clear the beach,” Lalor said, adding that those injured were unable to get off the beach in time.