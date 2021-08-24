Several cars are hit by a small plane during an emergency landing on a California highway.

According to local media sources, a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a California roadway Tuesday, hitting numerous automobiles and lodging part of its wing into an SUV.

According to NBC San Diego, the jet landed on southbound Interstate 5 near Del Mar in San Diego’s North County. The small plane landed at 12 p.m. local time, causing traffic congestion and prompted many rescue vehicles to race to the area, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to Aerial Reporter Malik Earnest, the small plane took off from San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Airport before making the emergency landing. The plane had two persons on board, according to CHP.

Several agencies from all across San Diego have been dispatched to the location. Two people were on board the jet, according to CHP, and no significant injuries have been reported. The plane collided with numerous vehicles, with a section of its wing lodged in the back of an SUV.

“A number of departments from across San Diego are on the scene.

According to television station KPBS, the plane “clipped” numerous automobiles before coming to a stop against a center-divider wall, according to Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Two persons in damaged vehicles were then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The plane’s two occupants are said to be unharmed, according to Ysea.

The little plane was seen off to the far left of the southbound lanes, resting near the freeway’s barrier, according to aerial images of the area. Half of the jet’s right wing seemed to be missing, and it was located around 500 feet distant from the plane.

According to NBC San Diego, there were reports of petroleum pouring onto the northbound side of the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol has since stopped all southbound lanes and stated that traffic is being routed off the highway. Drivers were seen stepping out of their automobiles and photographing the wrecked jet and its damaged wing on video.

