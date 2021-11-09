Several automobiles collide, and the ‘Scouse J’ drug gang and a business are penalized for selling fake vodka.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A Merseyside road was closed this morning following a multi-car collision.

Emergency services rushed to the site, and Pottery Lane in Huyton was blocked off.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service have all been dispatched to the scene.

One of the automobiles involved appeared to have collided with the wall of a house on the block, according to images from the site.

‘Scouse J’ was the name of a gang that flooded the streets with £1 million worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

Daniel Condliff of Liverpool served as a ‘area manager,’ overseeing 11 drug traffickers who supplied drugs from Liverpool to Hull.

Over a 14-month period, the 26-year-old from Auburn Road, Tuebrook, provided crack cocaine and heroin to John Lawless, 39, from Hull, according to Hull Live.

“You both purport to be family guys, worried about your partners and children, and while that may be true, you definitely have no respect for the families of other people affected by drug peddling,” Judge John Thackray QC told Condliffe and Lawless.

A Merseyside company was discovered selling vodka that was unsafe for human consumption.

When Sefton Council launched an investigation into the Southport-based shop in 2019, it was suspected that it was selling counterfeit vodka.

“Selling fake alcohol that might have a catastrophic effect on people’s health is an incredibly serious matter, and the Food Standards Agency has made it a national priority of their work,” said Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory, Compliance and Corporate Services.

“As a result, I am overjoyed that the Council’s Environmental Health and Legal Services teams were able to successfully conduct this investigation and prosecution as part of their work to protect local residents and prevent this harmful behaviour.”