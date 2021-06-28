Several arrests were made when 2,000 people flocked to a rave in the Sussex countryside.

More than 50 individuals have been arrested after police shut down a rave on the beautiful South Downs in “blatant violation” of Covid-19 restrictions.

Up to 2,000 people attended the “big unauthorised music festival” in Steyning, West Sussex, on Sunday, according to Sussex Police.

People have been detained and put into custody on suspicion of drink- and drug-driving, drug possession, and theft, according to the police.

The number of arrests is expected to climb, making the incident “one of Sussex Police’s largest, unplanned operations in recent years,” according to the statement.

Officers seized a “huge amount” of music equipment, including sound systems and speakers, and as a result, eight people were identified as the alleged rave’s organizers and arrested.

Gatherings of more than 30 persons are prohibited under coronavirus regulations unless they are exempted by law.

Illegal gatherings can result in fines of up to £10,000.

The event, which drew a large crowd from beyond the region, was reported to Sussex Police in the early hours of Sunday, and officers were dispatched to put it to a “safe finish.”

Earlier on Sunday, pictures and video posted on social media appeared to show thousands dancing in a field in front of speakers blasting music, while police reported the event involved a huge number of vehicles and pedestrians near Bostal Road.

Drone imagery from the incident revealed a huge number of cars parked along country roads.

Officers “attempted to interact with persons present, but were met with substantial hostility,” according to Sussex Police.

According to the police, one officer was “assaulted while attempting to hold a suspect resisting arrest.”

Following a collision involving a police car and a vehicle being driven by someone leaving the event, a police community support officer was treated for a possible broken arm.

According to authorities, the driver and passengers of the second vehicle were also brought to the hospital as a precaution.

A man in his twenties from. (This is a brief piece.)