Several Apple stores in New York City have been closed due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Of response to an increase in COVID-19 instances, Apple Inc. has closed many retail locations in New York City. Only online pickup is available at the now-closed stores.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has closed its stores at the World Trade Center, SoHo, Grand Central, and Fifth Avenue. 16 stores in New York will close, including ones in the Bronx, West 14th Street, Staten Island, and the Upper West Side.

Some sites in Los Angeles, notably the Los Angeles Tower Theatre store, were also shuttered over the last week.

“We will continue to monitor conditions and alter our health measures as necessary to promote the well-being of our customers and workers.” In a statement, the company stated, “We remain dedicated to a holistic approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning, and paid sick leave.”

The consumer electronics retailer has also closed locations in Miami’s Brickell City Center, downtown Ottawa, Ontario, and Annapolis, Maryland in recent weeks. Apple also closed stores at Florida’s The Gardens Mall, Houston’s Highland Village, Ohio’s Summit Mall, Atlanta’s Lenox Square, Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine, and New Hampshire’s Pheasant Lane last week. In addition, the company’s Carnegie Library store in Washington, D.C. was temporarily closed.

In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in New York State has risen dramatically. According to WABC, there has been a “dramatic spike” in hospitalizations among youngsters infected with COVID-19, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Pediatric hospital admissions in New York City have increased by 395 percent from the week ending December 11, according to health officials. Children who had not been immunized were among the most vulnerable.

According to the most recent data from the New York City administration, there have been 17,334 confirmed coronavirus infections in the city. According to government data, the number of cases is “growing” but the number of deaths due to the condition is “decreasing.”

According to the New York Times’ statistics tracker, there have been 3,214,893 verified COVID-19 cases statewide, with more than 58,000 deaths.

Outside of New York, states dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variety are trying to find a solution. In a statement, Howard University in Washington, D.C. announced that the start of the Spring 2022 semester will be pushed back to Jan. 18 as part of efforts to minimize infections among students and university employees. Previously, the institution stated that “all. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.