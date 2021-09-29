Seven Texas House Democrats warn that the Republican Party’s climate plan will cost jobs and raise energy prices in the United States.

Seven Texas House Democrats have expressed reservations about their party’s proposal to address climate change, claiming that it could result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the energy business and higher energy costs for Americans.

Reps. Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzales, Lizzie Fletcher, Sylvia Garcia, Marc Veasey, Filemon Vela, and Colin Allred signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing issues in the Democratic plan.

The MPs wrote in the letter that “these taxes and fines, as well as the exclusion of natural gas production from sustainable energy initiatives, constitute punitive tactics.”

Other Democrats, like Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have joined them in opposing the idea. Manchin has been adamant about not jeopardizing coal and oil employment in his state, claiming that the Democratic plan’s price tag is too expensive.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After years of fits and starts, President Joe Biden and Democrats are seeking a massive $3.5 trillion government overhaul that includes groundbreaking climate change and greenhouse gas emission reduction measures in what would be the most impactful environmental policy ever implemented.

After withdrawing from the landmark Paris climate accord — a 2015 worldwide effort to combat climate change — the United States has re-entered the fray, with Biden pledging world leaders in April that the US will cut carbon pollution in half by 2030.

However, achieving Biden’s climate targets will be contingent in large part on the Democratic package’s passage, and it will take the White House’s clout to clinch the deal between centrist and progressive members, including disagreements over the package’s climate components.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said of Biden, “That’s where he earns his legacy.”

Climate change initiatives are proving to be a sticking point among key centrist members as Democrats rush to conclude a package that touches practically every facet of American life.

The president spoke with Manchin and Sinema on Tuesday as Democrats work to reduce the package’s overall cost and rally support. Democrats have little votes to spare as they try to approve the bill on their own, with Republicans united in their opposition.

“This is Speaker Pelosi’s great socialist agenda to annihilate liberty. This is a condensed version of the information.