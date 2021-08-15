Seven people have been arrested after an attack on Bold Street that left a man fighting for his life.

The 27-year-old man, who is from Northern Ireland, was allegedly assaulted while going down Bold Street towards Hanover Street with three pals.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, August 14, he was discovered comatose on the floor outside Liverpool Central Station.

The victim was initially identified as 24 years old by police, but his age was later clarified.

Merseyside Police reported today that seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On suspicion of Section 18 assault and possession with intent to supply Class A narcotics, a 40-year-old Pontypridd man was arrested.

Six additional males from South Wales, aged 33 to 41, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with suspected cocaine discovered in a hotel room.

The victim, who was visiting the city with relatives, was rushed to the hospital after the attack left him with significant head injuries.

His status is severe but stable, according to his doctors.

On Saturday, police cordoned off the bottom of Bold Street, and businesses within the cordon remained closed all day while officers worked at the site.

The inquiry is still ongoing, and officers are still looking for any taxi drivers who may have dashcam evidence from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street.

“Although multiple arrests have been made, our investigation is still ongoing, and we’d like to speak to anyone who observed the event or has any CCTV, dashcam, or other information,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said.

Drivers can upload dashcam footage to the NICE website to be seen by cops by clicking here.

Anyone else with information about the case is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, referencing reference 21000567116. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.