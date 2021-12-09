Seven members of a suspended fraternity have been arrested on suspicion of cyberstalking a student who had reported hazing.

Seven members of the University of Mississippi’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity were jailed for cyberstalking a former member who accused the chapter of hazing.

The seven members were accused of harassing the former member on social media. They were arrested Friday after surrendering themselves in, according to Lafayette County Justice Court documents. They were released after a judge issued a $5,000 bond for each of them.

The seven pupils have yet to be charged with anything. A Lafayette County grand jury will most likely hear the cases in early February and decide whether any crimes were committed. The arraignment is set for February 28.

Jay Carmean, an Oxford-based lawyer who represents four of the students, declined to comment on the case when contacted by The Associated Press. According to court documents, no attorneys for the other three students have been identified.

“As evidenced by the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi suspending all operations until May 1, 2025, hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that endangers student health and safety are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” said Lisa Stone, a spokesperson for the university.

The institution is aware of the charges, according to Stone, and is collaborating with authorities. Internally, university authorities are asking about the allegations, but she said they are unable to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.

In October, the 20-year-old student who reported the hazing filed a lawsuit against The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, Ole Miss’ Gamma Iota Chapter, chapter officers, and others for the hazing event. He requested a jury trial and damages of $10 million.

According to a university campus police report, pledges were blindfolded with their neckties and forced to sit in a corridor during a hazing ceremony on Oct. 11, 2020. The pledges were then “yelled at, screamed at, hurled drinks and stuff at,” and were forced to crouch against the wall while reciting words.

According to authorities, one fraternity member “grabbed a bottle of bleach or surface cleaner and started spraying it on a couple pledges.”

One of the pledges puked during this time after inhaling some of the drugs in his mouth