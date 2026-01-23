Seven Cozy Cocktails to Warm You This January

As London grapples with frosty mornings and temperatures dropping to minus six, it’s the perfect time to indulge in warming cocktails. These drinks, crafted by bartenders from the city’s finest bars, promise to bring comfort and warmth to your cold evenings.

Winter Warmers to Share or Savor Alone

The cold snap that has left London’s rooftops coated in frost and windscreens frozen at dawn is more than just a weather pattern—it’s a reason to cozy up with a drink. Forget about dry January; the survival instinct for many right now is found in a steamy cup of whisky, honey, and citrus to ward off the chill.

Here are seven cocktails ideal for keeping you warm throughout the winter months. Whether you’re gathering with friends or enjoying a quiet night, these recipes promise to heat things up.

1. The Apple