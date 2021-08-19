Seven counts of felony child sexual misconduct have been filed against a former Arizona state senator.

Following his resignation on August 10, former Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete was charged with seven counts of felony child sexual misconduct.

Navarette faces one case of child molestation, five counts of sexual activity with a minor, and one count of attempting to commit child molestation, according to charges filed by the Maricopa County Attorney on August 13.

While they resided together in a Phoenix home, Navarrete is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. The abuse is said to have started around 2019 and lasted until the youngster was 15 years old. Investigators claim they have recordings from August 5 in which Navarrete apologized to the youngster for his previous mistreatment over the phone.

According to local Arizona news station KPHO-TV, Navarrete allegedly told the youngster in the recording, “Of course I regret any negative behaviors that I did, completely hoping everything could be different.”

The former senator afterwards expressed regret for his acts and stated that he would have to live with them for the rest of his life.