Seven competitors from Merseyside will compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Seven Merseyside athletes will compete in the Paralympic Games 2020, which begin today in Tokyo (Tuesday, August 24).

The city of Liverpool has a long history of producing excellent athletes in a variety of sports.

Freya Anderson of the Wirral won gold in the mixed 4 × 100km medley relay in the Olympics this summer, while Liverpool-born Bianca Walkden took bronze in the +73kg taekwondo event.

Lora Turnham, a former Gateacre student, won gold in the tandem three-kilometer pursuit at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio after breaking a new Paralympic record with her pilot.

Lora married fellow cyclist Neil Fachie shortly after, and the two are racing in this year’s Olympics together.

We’ve taken a closer look at the seven Liverpool athletes that will be competing in the competition below.

Lora Fachie (Lora Fachie)

The 32-year-old has 15 World Championship medals to her credit, including a fourth-place finish in London 2012 before earning gold four years ago. This year, she’ll be joined by pilot Corinne Hall.

Lora’s mother and two brothers, one of whom is also a paralympian, all suffer from congenital blindness.

The cyclist will compete in the Women’s B Time Trial on Tuesday, August 31 at 5.30 a.m. UK time, followed by the Women’s B Road Race on Friday, September 3 at 5 a.m.

Devine, David

In the 1500 meters final for men with a moderate vision impairment, Liverpool runner David Devine won two bronze medals at the London 2012 Paralympics, setting a new European record and setting a personal best.

David, 29, was afflicted with eye cancer as a child, leaving him blind in one eye and with about 30% vision in the other.

He began running at the age of 15 and, at the age of 18, competed in the World Championships in New Zealand.

After missing the 2016 Paralympics in Rio due to a four-year injury, David returned in 2018 to win gold in the 5000m and silver in the 1500m at the European Para Championships.

He pondered retiring from the sport, but he’ll be back to compete in the Men’s T13 5000 meter race on Saturday, August 28 at 1.20 a.m. UK time.

Jack Hunter-Spivey is a British actor who plays Jack Hunter-Spivey

After missing out on his childhood dream of playing football.