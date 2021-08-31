Seven black men sentenced to death for the rape of a white woman have been granted posthumous pardons.

According to the Associated Press, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam awarded posthumous pardons to seven Black males who were sentenced to death in 1951 for the rape of a white lady. The fate of the gang, dubbed the “Martinsville Seven,” has sparked outrage in recent years, with many criticizing racial inequities in previous executions.

All seven men were convicted guilty of raping Ruby Stroud Floyd, 32, who had entered a predominately Black neighborhood in Martinsville in 1949 to collect money for goods she sold there, according to the Associated Press. After hearing with a dozen activists and descendants of the individuals, Northam agreed to pardon the group.

The governor stated in a news release that while the pardons “can’t alter the past,” he hopes Tuesday’s move provides the men’s descendants “some little amount of peace” and advocates.

Northam stated in the announcement, “This is about righting wrongs.” “No matter who you are or how you appear, we all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, egalitarian, and gets it right.

On February 2, 1951, four of the men were put to death in Virginia’s electric chair. The remaining three were electrocuted three days later. They were all tried in front of all-white juries.

Rape was a capital penalty at the time. Northam, on the other hand, claimed on Tuesday that the death penalty for rape was almost exclusively used against Black people. According to state records, from 1908, when Virginia began employing the electric chair, to 1951, all 45 prisoners killed for rape were Black, he claimed.

Northam stated, “These folks were executed because they were Black, and that is not right.”

Francis DeSales Grayson, one of the seven, had a son named Walter Grayson. When the pardons were announced on Tuesday, he sobbed loudly and exclaimed, “Thank you, Jesus.” Lord, thank you.”

Advocates and grandchildren of the men petitioned Northam in December to grant posthumous pardons. Their petition does not claim the men were guilty; rather, it claims that their trials were unfair and that their punishment was excessive and unjust.

