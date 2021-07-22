Series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm: air date, actors, trailer, and everything we know

Clarkson’s Farm, a docuseries about Jeremy Clarkson’s comical attempt to run his own farm, premiered in June and was an instant smash.

Following the success of the first season, the 61-year-old host announced a second season on Twitter yesterday.

“Following the popularity of the first series, I’m thrilled to announce that there will be a second series of Clarkson’s Farm,” the former Top Gear host stated in a video shared with his 7.3 million followers.

After Jeremy clarified the speculation about his show, the video was captioned with the phrase “Good news.”

Documents from the show The Grand Tour host’s journey as the owner of a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, and despite his lack of agricultural education and experience, his team shows him the ropes and is happy to inform him when he makes a mistake, which happens frequently.

The team from the first series is back, Jeremy said in a video he published on Twitter.

“The whole team is back,” he remarked. Charlie, Lisa, and Gerald are all in a good mood.”

Kaleb Cooper, a fan favorite, is also expected to return, and he can be seen capturing Jeremy’s video of the big revelation.

In the video, Kaleb interrupts Jeremy when he introduces the second season of his show, saying, “You mean Kaleb’s farm?” Jeremy responds with a firm “No.”

In the first season, viewers enjoyed the banter between Jeremy and young farmer Kaleb, as well as watching Kaleb put the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host in his place.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s my employer; he’s a boss and a friend,” Kaleb, 23, said in a recent interview on This Morning.

“He doesn’t listen to me, but the good news is that he’s interested in farming, so it’s a lot simpler for me.” That’s why I yell at him and become enraged when he makes an error.”

Kaleb also stated that the show has altered his life and that his Instagram has skyrocketed as a result of it. On Instagram, he now has a whopping 417,000 followers.

