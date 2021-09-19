Serial abuser assaulted his partner before attempting to flee on a bus.

Shortly after they returned from vacation, a man who drank a lot of vodka attacked his partner violently.

Joseph Oliver, of Moore Lane, Fazakerley, was out drinking with his partner Julie Hall shortly after they returned from a vacation to Turkey when he attacked her outside a pub in Kirkby.

Oliver, who had two previous convictions for assaulting Ms Hall, one of which resulted in her breaking her wrist, was apprehended by police after attempting to flee on a bus.

On Friday, September 17, at Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Joseph Sanderson-Kirk told the court how the couple got into an altercation outside the Premiere Pub in Kirkby, with Oliver, 39, gripping his partner’s arms before walking away.

“Miss Hall went back in to finish her drink and later sought to find him,” the prosecutor added. He was outside, and when he yelled insults at her, she walked inside,” he explained.

“She walked out again, and he spat at her, prompting her to respond and shove him away. He gripped both of her shoulders, preventing her from using her arms. Concerned by her safety, two passers-by intervened.

“He threatened them, but they left once she told them she was well. He went away, leaving his jacket behind, which she grabbed up and handed back to him, telling him, “You need to quit drinking vodka.”

“He spat at her, hitting her in the face, then grabbed her and tossed her to the ground, her head hitting the ground.

“As soon as she got to her feet, she was flung to the ground again, this time hit in the head,” says the witness.

“A bystander intervened and waved down a police car, with Oliver fleeing on a bus before being apprehended and arrested by police.

Ms Hall was discovered drenched in blood, with a cut beneath her left brow, a sore nose, and a severe headache.

“When interviewed, he indicated he had been drinking heavily owing to the recent death of his father,” the court heard.

